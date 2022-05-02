Thousands of Walkers and Runners Made Strides in the Continued Fight Against Drunk Driving at the 11th Annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash

Fort Lauderdale 5K on April 24

Boca Raton, FL – Over 1,000 walkers and runners pledged to create a future of No More Victims® during Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)’s 11th Annual UKG Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K brought to you by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County on Sunday, April 24.

The event raised more than $250,000 to benefit MADD Broward & Palm Beach’s community education, victim support services and youth programs, provided at no cost. Participants gathered for the in-person race at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale. A virtual participation option was also available.

At the race, which was emceed by Kristi Krueger from WPLG-TV Local 10 News, attendees enjoyed children’s activities, an awards ceremony, live musical performances and vendor/educational booths. Awards were presented for top fundraiser, top team (private and corporate), as well as overall and age-group awards for 5K finishers.

In attendance were Walk Like MADD Fort Lauderdale Founder and Honorary Chairperson Heather Geronemus; Volunteer Chairperson Colonel Nichole Anderson, Undersheriff of Broward Sheriff’s Office; Major Robert Chandler of Florida Highway Patrol; Broward County Mayor Michael Udine; Broward County Fire Chief Gregory Holness; and other local dignitaries.

Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale is a community-driven 5K that raises awareness about drunk driving and underage drinking and unites community members around MADD’s mission. Since it was established in 2011, this event has raised more than $3 million that stays in the South Florida community to save lives and support victims of drunk driving, making it the most successful grassroots fundraiser in the history of MADD.

“We are extremely proud that over 1,000 members of the community came out to makes strides toward a future of no more victims,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Colonel Nichole Anderson, Undersheriff. “We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, participants and donors for making this a successful event yet again.”

“According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2020 annual traffic crash data, 38,824 lives were lost in traffic crashes nationwide,” said Geronemus, who is also the immediate past chairwoman of the MADD National Board of Directors. “Even considering the decrease in miles traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic, drunk driving is the deadliest killer on our nation’s roadways.”

Geronemus’ late father, Dr. Robert Perry Geronemus, was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2009.

Event sponsors were Signature Sponsors: The Salah Foundation and UKG; Presenting Sponsors: Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, UBS and Weinstein Legal; State Safety Champion Sponsor: Alert Today Florida; Road Guardian Sponsors: Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council, DxWeb and Aetna; and Corporate Champion Sponsors: Brandsmart USA, Broward Health, The Florida Panthers, JM Family Enterprises, The Miami Heat and Craig Zinn Automotive Group.

Runners/walkers can still virtually participate in Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K through Tuesday, May 24. Donations will continue being accepted at www.walklikemadd.org/fortlauderdale through Tuesday, May 24.

For the most up-to-date event information, visit www.facebook.com/MADDDashFortLaud. Contact [email protected] for any additional questions.