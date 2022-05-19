The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Host Town Hall Tea Time on ‘Fashions of the 1970s’June 1 at 2 pm

(Boca Raton, FL – May 16, 2022) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) is celebrating its first half-century with a new temporary exhibition and another Town Hall Tea Time in its newly remodeled space in the historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

Town Hall Tea Time – Wednesday, June 1 at 2 pm – Where Were You in ’72?

Fashions of the 1970s

From hippie wear to disco, this program will feature a fashion show and designs by the students from THOS Fashion School in Boca Raton. This is the perfect opportunity to look back at the way we were—50 years ago!—while supporting talented designers of the future, who will share their new creations inspired by fashion trends of the 70s. Presented by Letty Sanchez, THOS Fashion School students, and Olivia Hollaus, Founder and Creative Director of Protect My Shoes, a brand focused on creating stylish, sustainable, and effective shoe care products, and former Style Contributor to Boca Magazine.

The cost to attend is FREE for members of the Boca Raton Historical Society, and $10 for nonmembers. To RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

History-minded and fashion-savvy attendees can also visit the Museum’s new temporary exhibition:

Fifty Years of Collecting – Running through December 2022

Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell’s flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society’s collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has grown and changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.

About THOS Fashion School of Design:

Based in Boca Raton, THOS Fashion School of Design is South Florida’s independent fashion design school specializing in the study of fashion design and branding, By offering effective hands-on training experience in an apprenticeship type environment, THOS is revolutionizing the traditional college fashion design curriculum and creating independent fashion entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.THOSFashionSchoolofDesign.com.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the

museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org