The Palm Beaches Celebrates The Future of Travel at Travel Rally Day

Travel Rally Day Attendees

Providencia Award Winner Announced; Partner of the Year Awards Revealed

Boca Raton, FL – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, hosted key industry representatives from the travel and tourism community to celebrate Travel Rally Day at the golf entertainment venue, Drive Shack on Friday, May 6, 2022, in West Palm Beach. At this year’s event, Equestrian Sport Productions was awarded the 30th Providencia Award, and the DTPB Partner of the Year Awards recognized The Boca Raton in the accommodations category, as well as Pura Vida Divers in the non-accommodations category.

Travel Rally Day concludes the 39th annual National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), highlighting the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry. NTTW serves to champion the power of the tourism industry and this year’s theme is the #FutureOfTravel—a brief reflection on where we have been, and an emphasis on where, as an industry, we are going. NTTW spotlighted the critical role that travel played in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel. This year’s theme also reinforces how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

The Providencia Award is given by DTPB to a local business, organization or individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the vitality and prosperity of The Palm Beaches as a desirable tourist destination. The winners are chosen by popular vote from the public. Nominees this year included the following: Boca Raton Museum of Art, Equestrian Sport Productions and Related Southeast.

“On behalf of our entire team at Equestrian Sport Productions, we are honored to be among the recipients of the Providencia Award,” said Michael Stone, President of Equestrian Sport Productions. “The list of past winners is respected and distinguished, and we feel lucky to now name ourselves among them. Palm Beach County residents and visitors are vital to the success and growth of our venue, Wellington International, and we will strive to continue to provide meaningful experiences for them for years to come, while also bringing attention to the amazing lifestyles and attractions that are available in The Palm Beaches.”

In addition, DTPB awards the Partner of the Year Awards in two categories, accommodations and non-accommodations to recognize tourism organizations whose commendable efforts help DTPB achieve its mission, vision and brand promise by implementing innovative marketing programs and participation in destination programs.

“National Travel and Tourism Week allows us to spotlight the value tourism holds for our local economy and highlight the attractions, hotels, and people who significantly contributed to visitation and great experiences in our county,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “Thanks in large part to our phenomenal partners, The Palm Beaches recovered in 2021 close to pre-pandemic levels with 7.9 million visitors and a record-breaking $5.5 billion in visitor spending. We are on track to break more records in 2022, continuing to rebuild tourism, The Palm Beaches’ biggest economic driver and one that has become a shared community value for crafting and promoting our brand worldwide.”

The travel and hospitality industry in The Palm Beaches accounts for more than 70,000 jobs and generates a $7.8 billion economic impact. To learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week, click here.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches’ have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.

The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,400 hotel rooms and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 200 daily nonstop flights across the United States and seasonal lift to/from Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.