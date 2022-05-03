The City Of Boca Raton’s May Food Truck Friday to Feature Music by Chantil Dukart and a Variety of Favorite Eats

Boca Raton, FL – Enjoy a variety of food trucks with sweet and savory dishes, lawn games and a live musical performance on Friday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park, 150 Crawford Boulevard.

Enjoy live music by Chantil Dukart, and choose among several delicious food options including 681 Seafood & Southern Bites, bringing delectable seafood dishes including shrimp and conch; Di Big Jerk, serving up spicy Caribbean fare; Gloria’s Goodies, offering traditional ice cream truck novelties and more; “I Know” Snowballs, with a variety of flavored shaved ice treats; and That’s My Dog, known for gourmet soul foods and loaded hotdogs.

The City of Boca Raton boasts 5 miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.