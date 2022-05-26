Synovus to Celebrate the Opening of New Boynton Beach Branch with Greater Boca Chamber

Boynton Beach, Fla., May 26, 2022 — Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Boynton Beach at 9844 South Jog Road, in the Fountains East development. On Friday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET, the Boynton Beach community is invited to join Synovus and the Boca Chamber to celebrate the grand opening of the full-service branch. The event will include activities for all ages, and food trucks will be on-site. The first 100 guests will receive a free lunch and special gift.

Led by Retail Market Manager Kemmisha Lindo, the Boynton Beach Branch offers a complete range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. Featuring a floorplan that encourages engagement and interaction, the 2,172 square-foot branch includes drive-thru service, a 24-hour drive-up ATM, and a conference room. Lobby and drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, and Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET.

With the new Boynton Beach Branch, Synovus operates seven branches in Palm Beach County and 91 in Florida.

What: Synovus Boynton Beach Branch Grand Opening Celebration featuring food trucks and fun activities for all ages. The first 100 guests will receive a free lunch and special gift.

When: June 10, 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET – Boca Chamber networking breakfast social

11 a.m. ET – Ribbon-cutting ceremony

11:30 a.m. ET – Lunch and activities

Where: Synovus Boynton Beach Branch

9844 South Jog Road

Boynton Beach, Florida 33437

In Attendance: Speakers will include Synovus representatives and Boca Chamber Market Manager Jonathan Porges.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 272 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. The bank is on the web at synovus.com and also on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.