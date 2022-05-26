‘STAND UP For Hope’ Comedy Event Raises Over $30,000 to Benefit South Florida Suicide Prevention Chapter   

Miranda Khan and Alan Mednick hosting Stand Up for Hope at the West Palm Beach Improv

Boca Raton, FL — Alan Mednick had the idea that stand-up comedy could work as a successful fundraising event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Mednick, a Boynton Beach resident, speaking of his inspiration for ‘Stand Up for Hope,’ said “laughter is sometimes the best medicine, and it feels good knowing we were able to do that and give hope to so many people who needed it, like my family did.” He lost both his teenage daughter as well as his niece to suicide and he became an active board member for the Southeast Florida chapter of the AFSP organization.

This past Thursday, Mednick co-hosted ‘Stand Up for Hope’ at the West Palm Beach Improv with popular stand-up comic Sarge as the headliner on a lineup that also included Rick Corso and Josh Rosen. Mednick’s co-host for the event was Miranda Khan, who is also his co-host on their Real America’s Voice network TV show, ‘Real Convo.’ Khan said, “We’re making a difference and saving lives, while giving people a much-needed dose of laughter after what has been a very stressful past two years.” Khan is also a board member for the Southeast Florida chapter of AFSP, as well as a survivor of suicide loss following the death of her sister. The former WPTV channel 5 anchor became open about the topic after completing her sister’s book, ‘Blossoms of Floraland.’

The event drew close to 200 people and was a smashing success, even exceeding Mednick’s stated goal of $30,000 in funds raised, thanks largely to about 20 named sponsors, including Joseph Perez, Good Greek Insurance, Umttr, and Forever Frosty, among many others. In addition to the top-shelf stand-up acts, Janice Hamilton served as auctioneer for items that ranged from vacations to exotic locations like Bali to a ride in the Goodyear blimp.

Facts about Suicide:

An estimated 22 veterans die a day by suicide

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 25-34 year olds

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death nationwide



About The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. https://afsp.org/

Donations can still be made on the Stand Up for Hope event page here:

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afspstandupforhope/

Popular comic Sarge performing at Stand Up for Hope at the West Palm Beach Improv Sarge performing at Stand Up for Hope at the West Palm Beach Improv Audience member Stacey Elliott at Stand Up for Hope at the West Palm Beach Improv

Photo: Shawn Moss