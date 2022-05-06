South Florida Fair Memorial Golf Tournament to Raise Educational Funds

Golfers preparing for start

Boca Raton, FL – The South Florida Fair’s John Picano, Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament is being held on Friday, May 20, at Eastpointe Country Club, 13535 Eastpointe Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. All proceeds benefit the South Florida Fair Educational Fund. Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. An awards luncheon will follow.

The golf tournament is named in honor of the late John Picano, Jr., who served as the South Florida Fair’s public relations director for almost two decades. He was an avid golfer and was instrumental in the fair golf tournament’s growth and success. His memory lives on through this tournament, which provides scholarships to area students who might not otherwise be able to attend college.

The annual golf tournament usually attracts a sell-out crowd of golfers. Registration for a single player is $275. A foursome is $1,200. Contributions to the educational fund are gratefully accepted for those who can’t attend. To register or donate, call Lorie Stinson at (561) 790-5245 or email her at [email protected].

John Severson is chairing the volunteer committee along with Vice Chair Dave DeMay, Krista Basore, Mike Bubis, Don Dufresne, Brian Edwards, Bill Sneed and Iva Grady. Event sponsors are Foster and Fuchs, PA., Burns and Severson, PA., and Debon Air Saxena White, PA.

The golf tournament’s proceeds support the fair’s scholarship fund and educational programs. This year, the South Florida Fair Scholarship fund provided scholarships to 19 high school students totaling $50,750. The winners are able to use the money at any accredited institution. To date, the South Florida Fair has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships.

The South Florida Fair is produced by the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and has a longstanding tradition of raising funds for educational and charitable purposes. Located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the 2023 South Florida Fair will kick off with its Ride-A-Thon at 5 p.m. on Jan. 12 and the full fair will be held Jan. 13 – January 29. For more information, call (561) 793-0333 or visit the website, http://www.southfloridafair.com.