Sierra Club Florida Celebrates Veto of Anti-Solar Bill

Sierra Club celebrates the efforts of partners and volunteers

Boca Raton, FL – Shortly after the passage of CS/CS/HB 741, “Net Metering” by the Florida Legislature, Sierra Club Florida sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting he veto the bill. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis vetoed the anti-solar bill.

CS/CS/HB 741 threatened new rooftop solar by reducing how much utilities pay homeowners and small businesses for the electricity they sent to the grid by about 80% over the next seven years and allowed utilities permission to request excessive additional fees, and outright prohibited solar access in certain circumstances.

In response to the Governor’s veto, Luigi Guadarrama, Political Director for Sierra Club Florida said, “This is an incredible victory for Florida’s families, businesses, and environment. This victory rests on the shoulders of our volunteers and partners, who organized fiercely and tirelessly. Now is the time to make solar access easier, not harder.”

Net metering, which CS/CS/HB 741 sought to repress, is vital to making rooftop solar accessible. By compensating solar owners for the excess electricity they share back to the grid, the program helps offset installation costs and encourages larger solar systems. Among the public, net metering remains an extremely popular program in Florida. A recent poll found that 84% of Florida voters, including 76% of Republican voters, support net metering.

Sierra Club Florida Chapter celebrates this veto. Rooftop solar remains one of the most valuable tools America has against the ongoing climate crisis. Protecting the freedom of homeowners and small businesses to access rooftop solar is essential. Sierra Club, as the oldest, largest and most influential grassroots environmental network in North America, will continue to support net metering and combat any efforts to erode solar access in the state.