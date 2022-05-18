Honorary Chair Marta Batmasian (Tamar) Honorary Chair Constance Scott (Gigi) , Bonnie Kaye, (Maddie) Alisa Cohen (Punim

Benefiting Tri-County Animal Rescue

Launched a Meaningful Mother’s Day Week

Boca Raton, FL – “Sunkist memory-making afternoon,” a “happy place” and “pure joy, hope, inspiration and generosity” are just a few ways in which guests described their experience at this year’s second Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” to benefit Tri-County Animal Rescue’s (TCAR) Medical Fund. The elegant, outdoor “fun and fund” raiser presented by “Top Dogs” Sponsors TCAR Board Member Andrea Kline and the Marta & James Batmasian Family Foundation applauded and pampered “paw-loving” moms while monies raised helped increase TCAR’s Medical Fund’s reserves. Medical Fund monies help pay in full for or subsidize low-cost, full-service veterinary and animal hospital services at TCAR’s onsite state-of-the-art vet clinic for pet owners who are financially challenged or experiencing other economic crises.

To support their Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, attendees at the sold-out “Bark & Brunch” enjoyed an open-air, courtyard plated brunch and festivities for Pup Moms, their fur babies who were invited guests and their families. The 2022 Pup Star Pomeranian Beau Klein sponsored by his proud pup mom Suzanne Klein welcomed “pups and peeps” as they walked the “Paws Up” Red Carpet sponsored by Constance Scott with Tail-Wagging valet upon arrival hosted by Vander Ploeg & Associates Architects and Planners. The event featured live music by Arnie Steinberg, The Man with the Voice; a “Ruff Ruff” Reception sponsored by Sharon & Jay DiPietro; Bark Bars with free-flowing Bloody Marys and Mimosas sponsored by Edith Stein in memory of her beloved husband Martin with vodka provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka; take home Mom & Pooch commemorative photo ops sponsored by Zing Title; THE ULTIMATE “Chance to Win” luxury vacation and pampering opportunities, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, a pup-lovin’ doggie treat buffet, and surprise giveaways. High-profile Boca Raton Champion Pup Moms Suzanne Klein and Nina Otto were honored for their and advocacy and “passion for pups” and generous support of TCAR.

The 2022 “Bark & Brunch” Honorary Co-chairs Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott were 2021 event honorees. Host committee included Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Patricia Carpenter, Alisa Cohen, Naomi Cohn, Francesca Daniels, Sharon DiPietro, Patricia Duch, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Gwen Herb, Sue Heller, Arlene Herson, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Andrea Kline, Lise Orr, Linda Petrakis, Dyana Kenney, Suzanne Klein, Pam Polani, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter, Lisa Vander Ploeg, Robert Weinroth and Terri Wolofsky.

Plenty “Pawsome” Sponsorships Generated

In addition to sponsors noted above, so many impassioned and generous individuals and companies supported this year’s event. Grand Benefactors included Arthur and Jeannie Gutterman, Richard Schechter and Nancy Pontius; “Pet Protector” Sponsor: ADT; “For Pups Sake” Sponsors Dr. Andrea Colton, Nina Otto, Valley Bank and Susan Zeff; Paw Loving Printing Sponsor: Minuteman Press Boca Raton; Paw-Loving Event Producer & Sponsor: Kaye Communications PR & Marketing; Healing Clinic Kennel Sponsors: Francesca Daniels, Bonnie Halperin and Lisa Vander Ploeg; “We Love Noses” Sponsors: Diana Maune and Robert & Pam Weinroth. A special surprise donation of $25,000 was presented by the 2022 Brain Bowl and Pam and Mark Polani for Medical Fund reserves specifically used to support financially struggling “senior” pup parents.

Lucky winners left with one of five ultra-luxury opportunities gifted THE ULTIMATE Chance to Win in which 100% of sales went directly to the Medical Fund. These included a six-night condo stay in Breckinridge, CO donated by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. George M. Botelho; a “Cruise on the Fly” with Celebrity Cruises provided by Scott Grody Travel; staycations at the Loews Miami Beach and The Opal Grand Resort & Spa in Delray Beach; a “ReNew You” Pampering Package with gift certificates from Cohen Laser & Vision Center, Mario Pucci, Yaacov Heller/Gallery 22, Cristino Fine Jewelry, Salt Suite/Delray and Dr. Konis Family Dental.

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501C (3), nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted petsin Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for seven consecutive years, has saved over 74,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.

For more information on Tri-County Animal Rescue, and to donate, volunteer or sponsor events, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com or call 561-482-8110.