Place of Hope’s 8th Annual Angel Moms Brunch in Boca Raton

Charles Bender, Katharine Moss, Lisa McDulin

Boca Raton, FL – Place of Hope hosted the 8th Annual Angel Moms Brunch and Benefit at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

This sold-out inspirational event supported Place of Hope and Angel Moms’ mission to provide hope and healing opportunities for children and families who have been traumatized by abuse and neglect throughout our region.

Annually, the faith-based non-profit offers emergency and long-term foster care for an estimated 1,000 children and young people ranging in age from newborn to 25.