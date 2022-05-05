Pestmaster Services Proudly Announces the Grand Opening of Their Newest LocationServicing the Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale Area

Boca Raton, FL: Pestmaster Services, a leading pest control service provider, today announced The Grand Opening of their newest location in Boca Raton, FL. Locally owned and operated by Steven Brooks, Pestmaster Services offers environmentally responsible pest management for residential and commercial customers in all types of environments, including the hospitality, housing, health care, educational and other commercial industries ranging from manufacturing to retail.

“We are excited to better meet the needs of our Boca Raton community with our sustainable solutions,” says Steven Brooks, Owner and Operator at Pestmaster Services. “We offer a range of services and protections few companies can provide. Our mission is to keep your family and home safe from unwanted pests by treating your home as if it were my own”.



Features and benefits of Pestmaster Services include:

• Specializing in all phases of pest control, including Integrated Pest Management (IPM), mosquito control, ant control and many more.

• Providing health related vector control services that guard your family against the treat of dangerous illnesses including hantavirus, West Nile virus, histoplasmosis and salmonella.

Customized general household pest control treatments will be available during the month of May, for an introductory promotional offer starting from $49 per month. We will also be running discounted prices on commercial treatments. For more information on our treatment options, call 561-444-0075 or visit boca-raton.pestmaster.com

About Pestmaster Services

Founded in 1979 in Bishop, Calif., Pestmaster has more than 45 franchised locations in 23 states. Its three service categories provide general pest control services to homes and businesses; vegetation management through ground vegetation control and weed control; and health-related/vector control of mosquitoes, ticks, birds, rodents and fleas, as well as ancillary services such as disaster relief, educational consulting and expert testimony. For more information visit www.pestmaster.com.