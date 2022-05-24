Message from the President – Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

This past Friday, the Chamber recognized three great recipients at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. The event honored Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School, with the Business Leader of the Year Award, Erick Solms, Chief Executive Officer, Simplitfy, with the Small Business Leader of the Year Award and Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), with the Business of the Year Award. These recipients represent the very best in business and are advancing commerce and enhancing our community every day. Congratulations! Senator Rick Scott’s staff will be holding their Mobile Officein the Chamber Boardroom on Tuesday, May 31, from 10:00am – 1:00pm. They will be onsite to assist residents and businesses with federal services, including help with federal agencies and veterans’ resources. Click here to learn about the tools and resources offered by Senator Scott’s Office. Governor DeSantis announced last week that he is allocating $100 million in the state’s budget for cancer research and care at select medical facilities throughout the State. The funding will support the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer, to further their cutting-edge research and provide high-quality care to their patients. Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, behind heart disease.



Palm Beach County will be hosting an Economic Summit focused on housing and transportation.

Held on June 2 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the summit will be open to anyone who wants to be informed and involved in shaping the future of Palm Beach County. Speakers include Alanna McCargo, President of Ginnie Mae, Clarence Anthony, CEO of the National League of Cities, Paul Skoutelas, CEO of the American Public Transportation Association, and Ethan Harris, Head of Global Economics Research at Bank of America. Additionally, panel discussions include local and national experts focusing on Affordable/Workforce Housing and Transportation Issues. For more information and to register, click here. Registration closes June 1. As a sponsor of this event, your Chamber is committed to identifying meaningful solutions to the critical challenges facing the business community.



The Palm Beach County Commission has approved a $75.1 million bond deal to renovate the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals -Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The renovation will include new bullpens, pitching mounds, and concession stands. As a result of these upgrades, the Major League Baseball teams will remain in Jupiter through 2049. The $75.1 million derives from the county’s hotel bed tax and the state of Florida. An additional $111 million will be contributed by both teams and the stadium operator. The City of Boynton Beach Library has been named the 2022 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, a statewide organization that promotes excellence in Florida libraries. The honor recognizes the library for meeting the needs of the community and creating innovative programs during a year of inevitable change. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org Congratulations Boynton Beach Library! Boca Raton is the first city in Florida to pass a law requiring inspections for most condominium buildings over 30 years old. The city has decided to prioritize reinspection older buildings closer to the ocean, due to the corrosive nature of saltwater. One-hundred and ninety-one Boca Raton properties must go through this recertification process in the next few years. An application fee of $500 will be required by each building to be paid as part of the city’s review process. The total annual cost for these inspections will total approximately $250,000.



The City of Boca Raton will hold its Annual Strategic Planning Session on Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 at 6500 North Congress Avenue. During this time, staff will provide an update on the strategic goals established by the City Council for the previous year and Council will identify and prioritize their goals for the upcoming year. Additionally, public input will be sought. As a timeline becomes available, we will update you with that information. Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com. Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:



Bon Appétit Boca – the Chamber’s month-long restaurant promotion – kicks off the start of Palm Beach County’s Culinary Season on July 1st! We are thrilled to welcome new and returning restaurants in 2022. Bon Appétit Boca is open to all restaurants in the South Palm Beach County area who would like to offer an unbelievable special during the month of July and generate traffic into their businesses!



As we celebrate the upcoming weekend and Memorial Day holiday, please take time to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice our fellow Americans have made, and continue to make, in service to our great country. It is because of them, that we are a free nation and have the opportunity to create our American dream through a free enterprise system. Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.