Melania Trump Visits Largest Foster Care Agency in Palm Beach County

Melania Trump and CEO Charles Bender

Melania Trump’s recent visit to the largest foster care agency in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Boca Raton, FL – In a rare post-white house outing, the former First Lady toured the Place of Hope facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and met with students and CEO of Place of Hope Charles Bender on campus to discuss the foster care system and what happens when students leave.

This is all part of Mrs. Trump’s ‘Be Best: Fostering the Future’ initiative that partners with charitable organizations to give scholarships to foster children.

Place of Hope is celebrating 20 years of service. The faith-based charity is headquarters is based in Boca Raton, Florida and has expanded services to Stuart, Florida this year.