Mary Savitske Bodnyk, 94, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on May 1, 2022. Born November 22, 1927 in Hellertown, PA on the family farm, Mary was the daughter of Eastern European immigrants Onufer Savitske and Mary (Kosenics) Savitske and was a true “last of her kind” woman.

A fierce defender of the environment, many knew Mary for her gardening and raising of monarch butterflies. Mary enjoyed spending her summers at the shore in Brigantine, NJ and was an active member of both the Worthington Hills Garden Cluband the Brigantine Garden Club for many years. Upon retirement moved to Boca Raton, FL from Worthington, OH.

Mary was known for her dried floral arrangements she sold at craft shows in Ohio and Florida and teaching local children about the environment, butterflies and butterfly habitat. A dedicated mother of 4, grandmother of 8, and great grandmother of 5, Mary instilled her work ethic, compassion, independence, and mindfulness to her family that will live on for generations.

Mary will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Russell Jr of Keller, TX, Anthony of Mansfield, OH, Jonathan of Franklin, IN, and Liz (Bodnyk) Klager of Boca Raton, FL. She is survived by her two siblings, Dolores (Savitske) Guay of Quebec, Canada and Stephen Savitske of Kansas City, MO.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Russell, and 6 siblings, Ann (Savitske) Townsend, John, George, Charles, Michael and Paul. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at the family farm in Hellertown, PA. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Hellertown, PA.

Donations may be made in memory of Mary Bodnyk to the Friends of Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge Friends of Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge – Supporting the mission of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge