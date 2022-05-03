Maltz Jupiter Theatre Holds Open Casting Call

Boca Raton, FL – The Maltz Jupiter Theatre will be holding open auditions for local talent only (within a 50-mile radius of Jupiter, FL) for the 2022-23 productions of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweet Charity, and Oliver! The wide range of characters to audition for can be found here. Artists auditioning should bring four copies of their headshot and resume stapled together, and dance clothes and shoes for the dance call. They should also prepare 16 bars of two contrasting songs in the style of the show they are auditioning for and should bring sheet music secured in a binder with the 16-bar cuts clearly marked on the page. An audition book may also be required if the casting team would like to hear additional songs.

Who: The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is committed to building diversity, equity and inclusion both onstage and throughout the organization. Artists of all ethnicities, gender identities, ages, as well as performers with disabilities are strongly encouraged to audition.

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022, starting at 9 a.m.; Callbacks will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33477

How: Please sign up for an audition by visiting this link. Performers will be seen in the order in which they arrive within their selected time block. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Parents/Guardians will not be allowed into the audition room. Please email [email protected] with specific questions.

All information about auditions and procedure, including Covid-19 safety precautions, can be found here: https://www.jupitertheatre.org/2223-oc-auditions

Media Contact:

Nora Minichino, (732) 779-7916

[email protected]