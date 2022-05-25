MAC ART Delray Beach Presents: About Women Exhibition

Boca Raton, FL – Delray Beach’s premier contemporary art space is proud to present “about women”, a limited engagement fine art exhibition celebrating the works of 30 of the world’s most important female artists. about women. This ground-breaking Collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery during a limited engagement presentation beginning Saturday, June 11 and extending through Friday, July 1, 2022. The not-to-be missed opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 from 6:00-9:00 pm and is complimentary and open to the public with RSVP’s suggested. Live Artist in-gallery appearances include world-renowned Artists Estella Fransbergen, Twyla Gettert, Ellen Forbes, Elena Bond and Luisa Mesa. For more about the exhibition, visit about women, or email [email protected] / call 561-332-3352. The gallery is located at 390 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach. Click here to RSVP through Eventbrite.