Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in South Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations

Boca Raton, FL – Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in South Florida. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ throughout Deerfield Beach and East Boca Raton.

“Our focus has always been to serve our local community, and Kona Ice has given us a great opportunity to continue our efforts,” said Shantria Baly, co-owner of Kona Ice of Deerfield Beach, who has teamed up with her husband Greg Baly to make a positive impact. “We are excited to give back to our community at local sports events, neighborhood gatherings and more!”

Kona Ice’s escape from the ordinary begins as the sounds of tropical calypso music fills the air at each event and group gathering. The fun continues as all in attendance get their overflowing cups of freshly shaved ice and then help themselves to any of the ten tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave™, Kona’s innovative self-service dispensing system that allows for full customization. Guests also have the option to choose from the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations offered.

“It’s no surprise that a shaved ice truck would be a hit in such a hot and sunny state,” added Greg. “The community has already been extremely welcoming, and we know that our truck will continue to make everyone smile and bring a great environment across South Florida.”

Dedicated to making a difference in local areas, Kona Ice continues to be committed to philanthropy in the communities it serves, raising more than $100 million in total donations nationwide since 2007. The Baly’s are continuing the world’s largest food truck franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams, and community organizations. They pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event they host.

“Shantria and Greg share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice. “They have always been very passionate about their community and want to have a positive influence in the community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout Deerfield Beach and East Boca Raton at fairs, festivals, and corporate events.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Deerfield Beach and to book your next event, contact Shantria and Greg by email at [email protected] or by phone at 754-227-9896.

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky, offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics, all while giving back to each and every community Kona Ice serves. Since inception, Kona Ice has given back more than $100 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to more than 1,400 mobile units that serve 49 states across the country.

Kona Ice has been named one of the top eight franchises in the United States by TheStreet.com, ranked on Entrepreneur’s “Fastest-Growing” franchises list multiple years in a row and has earned many other nationwide, industry and local awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand’s online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com or call (800) KONAICE.