Kaufman Lynn Construction Announces the Return of Ben Baffer to its Leadership Team

Baffer brings 34 years of operations and project management to Senior Vice President role

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (May 9, 2022) – Kaufman Lynn Construction, one of the largest builders in the southeastern United States, has named a seasoned operations and project management expert to its leadership team. Ben Baffer has returned to the firm as Senior Vice President.

With 34 years of experience in the building industry, Baffer has worked with mid to large-size general contractors across multiple markets and sectors. From project management, construction and budget planning, directing design teams, risk management, contract negotiations, and working with owners and developers in the pre-construction phases of projects, his experience provides him with a broad range of skills for this role.

“Ben is rejoining our firm at an exciting time as we continue to grow at a robust rate with new and exciting projects throughout the region,” said Michael Kaufman, founder, and CEO of Kaufman Lynn Construction. “His extensive operations and management experience paired with the strong relationships he’s built throughout the South Florida community will truly complement our team.”

Baffer returns to Kaufman Lynn Construction where he was part of the firm for more than 11 years, starting out as a Senior Project Manager and later promoted to Vice President of Operations. He left the company in 2019 for his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Operations at Plaza Construction Company in Miami, where he spearheaded notable projects in hospitality, entertainment, and Class A office buildings. Earlier in his career, Baffer held various Project Management positions at companies based in Florida and Washington, DC. He is also regarded as one of the region’s foremost experts in historical restoration projects.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Kaufman Lynn Construction in this new leadership role,” said Baffer. “I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team of building professionals, and it’s great to be back in the Delray Beach community.”

Baffer received a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree from The University of Florida, both in Building Construction. He is heavily involved in the Delray Beach Community where he has resided with his family for the past 21 years, currently serving as the Chairman of the City of Delray Beach Historic Preservation Board.

About Kaufman Lynn Construction

Founded in 1989, South Florida-based Kaufman Lynn Construction is a full-service construction manager and general contractor providing services for a wide variety of public and private clients throughout Florida and North Carolina. Market sectors include multi-family, senior living, country clubs, educational, municipal, healthcare, faith-based, retail, and commercial. Kaufman Lynn Construction is currently ranked among the Top 400 General Contractors in the nation by Engineering News-Record and was named 2020 Contractor of the Year by ENR Southeast. Kaufman Lynn Construction’s mission is to consistently deliver superior buildings and construction projects by relentlessly advancing the client’s vision, beyond expectations. For more information, please visit www.kaufmanlynn.com