JFS Is Committed to Ensuring Vulnerable Seniors Are Looked after During Hurricane Season

JFS seeks seniors living alone with no family close by to register with our Storm Response Team. Volunteers also needed.

Boca Raton, FL – June 1st marks the start of Hurricane Season here in south Florida. Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), as a leading provider of senior services in south Palm Beach County, is currently seeking older adults living alone with no family close by to register with the agency. You do not need to be an existing client of the agency to register. This annual registry opens at the start of each Hurricane season as part of the agency’s Hurricane response efforts. We know from past storms there are hundreds of seniors living alone who could benefit from assistance after a storm.

Danielle Hartman, JFS President & CEO stated, “JFS takes our responsibility to help seniors, particularly those with no family nearby, very seriously. Although JFS is not a first responder agency, JFS coordinates with first responder agencies and volunteers to play a vital role before and after major weather events.”

JFS utilizes pre-screened volunteers, board members and staff to check in after a storm – first by phone, and then in person if needed.

There is no charge to register for this service and information used is only for Hurricane response purposes.

Want to register? Seniors living in Boca Raton, Delray Beach or Highland Beach can register (or their families can register for them) for the program online at ralesjfs.org/stormreg or by calling at 561.852.5044.

Volunteers play a critical role in our response efforts. We are seeking volunteers for our Storm Response Team. Volunteers will be screened and trained in advance and may be asked to help make phone calls to registered seniors or possibly to bring supplies and perform in-person wellness checks. Those wishing to volunteer on the JFS Storm Recovery Team can do so by visiting ralesjfs.org/stormvol.

About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS)

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food & financial assistance, senior services, counseling & mental health services, career & employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information about the organization, please visit ralesjfs.org.