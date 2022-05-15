How Retailers Can Offer Customers Sustainable Shopping Experiences

(StatePoint) Environmental concerns are impacting shopping decisions for consumers of all ages, according to recent research.

A new survey from Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, reveals that consumers are highly invested in shopping sustainably and are willing to pay more for sustainable products. In fact, 70% of those surveyed say they’re willing to pay at least 5% more for products that demonstrate a fully sustainable supply chain. However, consumers believe that the responsibility for sustainability initiatives falls on businesses, not government regulators or individuals. At the same time, many consumers think that retailers can do more to showcase their sustainability efforts, so additional accessibility to these initiatives is essential in today’s market.

“If there’s anything this data tells us, it’s that consumers are asking for changes that retailers are uniquely positioned to implement,” says Kim Melvin, global leader of marketing, Sensormatic Solutions. “Consumers’ sentiments are now sitting firmly on the side of sustainability and retailers who follow these asks, like switching to sustainable packaging materials, enhancing inventory intelligence to avoid overstocks and wasted products, investing in energy efficient measures and implementing apparel recirculation programs – are more likely to capitalize on this growing trend.”

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they would use a brand or store less frequently if they discovered it wasn’t operating sustainably, and 18% said they would stop shopping with that retailer altogether. With that, brands may consider aligning their values with their customers’ to ensure loyalty. Green initiatives may also attract new customers — 30% strongly agree they would go out of their way to buy environmentally-friendly products.

While Melvin notes that much of the change will have to come from retailers themselves, consumers can also implement sustainable shopping practices. For example, buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup helps minimize wasted trips by ensuring a product is available and ready for pickup. Using these alternative shopping methods can limit returns, which will help minimize the environmental impact of a purchase.

To learn more about how emerging technologies are helping businesses go green, visit sensormatic.com.

“Ultimately, sustainability means something different to everyone,” says Melvin. “However, now is the time for retailers to start implementing and demonstrating sustainability practices to improve the shopper experience, making participation in these initiatives more convenient.”