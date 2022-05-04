HADASSAH ADVOCACY TEAM SHARES LEGISLATIVE VIEWS WITH CONGRESSWOMAN LOIS FRANKEL

Virtual Day in the District

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Members of the Hadassah Florida Atlantic advocacy team had the opportunity to share the organization’s views on a variety of legislative issues with Congresswoman Lois Frankel and members of her staff at a virtual Day in the District session on April 21.

Guided by Susan Wakshul, Florida Atlantic Vice President of Education and Advocacy and Joy Parks, Region Advocacy Chair, Susan Shulman, Evalyn Katz, Joanna Rothstein, Adrianne Bendich, Debby Gershon, Marlene Gart, Fran Romer, and supported by team colleagues spoke with the Congresswoman and her Congressional staff about specific legislation. The group addressed Standing with Israel and support of the Commission of Inquiry Act of 2022 (H.R. 7223); expansion of the US-Israel Medical Partnership; combatting Antisemitism; women’s health with a focus on access to and the high cost of infertility treatments and promoting insurance coverage, reproductive health and women’s health equity.

Congresswoman Frankel told the group that “they can count on her on Israel and that everyone should have full access to health care.” The Congresswoman is a co-lead of the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion care regardless of income-level or zip code. She also shared that she is presently working on legislation to address disparities in research funding and knowledge on women’s health issues. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, she is a consistent advocate for strengthening the US-Israel relationship, and played a critical role in providing billions of dollars to our friend and ally to bolster Israel’s security and replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region office can be reached at 877-949-1818 or [email protected]