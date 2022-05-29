Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program Will Launch on June 1, 2022.

By Robert S Weinroth



The $100 million Hometown Heroes Housing Program will help Floridians in over 50 critical professions purchase their first home.

The Program will be available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans.

The Governor also announced his intent to support the total of nearly $363 million appropriated for affordable and workforce housing in the 2022-2023 budget, the highest total in 15 years.

The program will be administered by the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation and has the highest and most inclusive eligibility of all Florida Housing down payment assistance programs. The Program is geared to expanding on Florida’s existing housing programs to reach critical workers and those who have served our country. Find more about the program here.

The Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program will aid essential community workers in 50 different eligible professions with down payment and closing cost assistance to help first-time, income-qualified homebuyers purchase a primary residence in the communities they serve.

To qualify for this program, homebuyers must connect with a participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county. Eligible borrowers will receive up to 5 percent of the first mortgage loan amount (up to $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a 0%, non-amortizing, 30-year deferred second mortgage.

For more information on how this program impacts veterans, their families and survivors, please visit floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.