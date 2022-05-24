FAU Pine Jog Center’s Climate READY Ambassadors to Speak at Pack & Paddle Club Meeting Monday, June 13

Climate READY Ambassadors

Boca Raton, FL – Climate READY Ambassadors from Florida Atlantic University’s Pine Jog Environmental Education Center will be the guest speakers at the Palm Beach Pack & Paddle Club’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Okeeheelee Nature Center, part of Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd. in West Palm Beach.



The ambassadors are teams of high school students who have been learning about climate change and what they can do to help their communities become more resilient to environmental challenges.



In the final semester of the innovative three-semester program, students speak at outreach events in the community.



More about the Pine Jog program: http://www.pinejog.fau.edu/student-programs/climate-ready.php



Visitors to the Pack & Paddle Club’s meeting on Monday, June 13, can arrive for socializing starting at 6:30 p.m.



PALM BEACH PACK & PADDLE CLUB

The Palm Beach Pack & Paddle Club, founded in 1975, plans several events each month for exploring and appreciating nature. Trips last a day, a weekend, a week or longer. They are local, within Florida and long-distance. Activities include kayaking and canoeing, backpacking, hiking and biking, snorkeling, car camping and wilderness or river camping.



In addition, club meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at the Okeeheelee Nature Center in Okeeheelee Park, with guest speakers on nature-related subjects and other topics of interest.



Website: www.Meetup.com/Palm-Beach-Pack-Paddle

Email: [email protected]

Mail: P.O. Box 16041, West Palm Beach, FL 33416



OKEEHEELEE NATURE CENTER

Okeeheelee Nature Center is part of Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33413. Go 1.2 miles west on Forest Hill Blvd. from Jog Road to Eshleman Trail (the second Okeeheelee entrance). Turn right (north) and follow the signs and road 1.6 miles to the nature center, which is in the back of the park.



The nature center features 2.5 miles of trails winding through 90 acres of pine flatwoods and wetlands. Highlights include hands-on exhibits, animal encounters and a nature-related gift shop. For more information, call (561) 233-1400. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OkeeheeleeNatureCenter/