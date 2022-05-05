Dolly Parton clarifies why she initially turned down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

When Dolly Parton initially turned down her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she says now that she meant no disrespect by it.

Speaking to Billboard in a recent interview, Parton opened up about it and said that it wasn’t that she didn’t appreciate the honor, she just believed she wasn’t worthy of it.

“I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did. And I appreciate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame people for staying there with me. I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy,” she said in the Billboard interview.

“It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business,” she added” “I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

She continued by saying: “I found out later that it’s far more than that, obviously. … I’m very honored and humbled by (the induction), and so I’ll try to live up to it.”

Parton, 76, joins Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon in the class of performers set to be inducted on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.