Dive Into “Oceans of Possibilities” During the Boynton Library’s Summer Reading Program

Boca Raton, FL – The Boynton Beach City Library’s Summer Reading initiative, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins on Saturday, June 4 with a Kick-Off Party from 10 am -2 pm at Centennial Park (120 E. Ocean Ave.). Children (ages 5-12) and teenagers can register for the Summer Reading Program, play themed activities, make crafts, and receive a free icy treat.

Everyone who registers for the Summer Reading Program and tracks the books they read from June 4 through August 4 will be entered to win prizes, including a bodyboard or bluetooth speaker for teens and a squid kite or Fortnite-themed Water Blaster for youth.

The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by Friends of the Boynton Beach City Library. Thanks to their support, programs such as Ceramic Sea Creature Painting, Tie Dye Bandanas, Teen Yoga, and OtakuFest will occur throughout the summer to keep children and young adults engaged and enthused about learning. The times and dates of programming are as follows:

• Youth Programs: Thursdays, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

• Teen Programs: Tuesdays (alternating), 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

• Outdoor Storytime: Wednesdays, 10:00 am – 10:30 am

• Teen Yoga: Tuesdays (alternating), 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Participants can stop by the Youth Services Library, located on the first floor of City Hall at 100 E. Ocean Ave., now through August 6 at 5 pm to sign up and pick up a book log. Visit the Summer Reading 2022 registration page to learn more. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.