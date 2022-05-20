City of Boynton Beach to Host Free Gold Coast Band Concert Tonight

In celebration of their 45th anniversary, the Boynton Beach Gold Coast Band will host a “Music Making America” free concert on Friday, May 20 (7 pm – 8 pm) at Centennial Park & Amphitheater (120 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. The community is invited to attend what will be the band’s last concert of the 21/22 season; musical performances will include popular and patriotic American classics. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

The Gold Coast Band is a municipal community band proudly supported by the City of Boynton Beach. The band, founded in 1976 by the late James E. Buffan, PhD, is comprised of more than 60 volunteer musicians of all ages. Together, they perform Broadway tunes, marches, classical, semi-classical and popular music programs under the musical direction of Barbara Rubenstein.

An ASL interpreter will be provided. For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit goldcoastband.org.