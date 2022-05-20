City of Boca Raton takes action to reinspect older condos

Nearly a year after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Miami, the City of Boca Raton is acting and creating an ordinance to create a reinspection program for condos.

The new ordinance that Boca Raton is trying to pass will require inspections for condo buildings over 30 years old.

The ordinance makes Boca Raton the only city in the county to have acted following the Surfside collapse.

Right now, 14 condos over 30 years old and closest to the water in Boca Raton will be inspected first.