City Of Boca Raton Hosts Ceremony And Concert In Recognition Of Memorial Day

Boca Raton, FL – In honor of Memorial Day and in remembrance of all military personnel who died in service to the United States, the City of Boca Raton will host two events free and open to the public on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

At 9 a.m., a commemorative ceremony will take place at the Boca Raton Cemetery and Mausoleum, 451 SW 4th Avenue, featuring Veteran groups, City Officials, music by the Fort Lauderdale Highlanders and Coastmen Chorus, drills by Boca Raton Community High School NJROTC, and the Boca Raton Police and Fire Honor Guard.

At 7 p.m., a spirited concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, will welcome the high-energy band Krescendo, presenting an evening of patriotic and American favorites from God Bless America to Lee Greenwood’s Proud to be an American. Led by trumpet player Jeff Kaye, Krescendo features brass, a rhythm section and singers Bill Stafford, Alicia Branch, Joanna Marie Kaye and special guests. Selections will include Strike Up the Band, Armed Services Medley and Bernstein’s America. Blankets and chairs are welcome at this free event, and chairs will also be available to rent for $5.00 (free for Veterans). There is limited free parking for Veterans in the lot adjacent to the amphitheater. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages permitted. The event is rain or shine. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For additional information, please call 561-393-7807, visit myboca.us/specialevents or Boca Raton Special Events on Facebook.