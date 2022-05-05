CAMP BOW WOW BOCA RATON TO CELEBRATE ITS GRAND OPENING ON SATURDAY, MAY 14TH

Boca’s newest premier dog boarding and daycare facility will be hosting tours, family fun, pet vendors and food on Saturday, May 14th from 11 am to 2 pm.

Boca Raton, FL – Camp Bow Wow Boca Raton, the area’s newest premier doggie daycare and

boarding facility, will be celebrating its Grand Opening on Saturday, May 14th from 11 am – 2 pm at 850 North Dixie Highway.

With 200 locations nationally, this is Camp Bow Wow’s newest franchise and the only one in Palm Beach or Broward counties. Our “Play All Day” business model offers campers a unique supervised and healthy environment for hours of activity plus pristine boarding cabins, enrichment facilities, and grooming services.

Owner, Emily McMullin, is a long-time resident of Boca Raton with deep volunteering roots in the community. “I love dogs and felt like our area didn’t have a fresh and innovative approach to boarding and doggy daycare,” said McMullin. She added, “Our convenient East Boca Raton location is newly renovated and outfitted with industry-proven equipment and overnight cabins where you can trust boarding your pet while traveling.”

The Grand Opening celebration will feature facility tours, games, music, pet vendors, food, and family fun. We encourage attendees to participate in our Pet Supply Drive with a donation of unopened pet food, blankets, newspapers, treats, and toys which will be given to local animal shelters.