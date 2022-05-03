BrandStar Donates LED Volume Wall to Lynn University to Support School’s Communication and Design Programs

BrandStar, Ribbon Cutting

Lynn and BrandStar collaborate to name its TV studio “BrandStar Studios at Lynn University” and offer internships and career development opportunities for students and more

Boca Raton, FL – BrandStar, a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, has donated and installed an LED Volume Wall at Lynn University’s Boca Raton campus, offering unprecedented access to the latest in virtual production technology to its students.

Inside Lynn’s TV studio, now called BrandStar Studios at Lynn University, students can gain experience in real-time compositing (the process of combining multiple images to form a single, cohesive image) using the Unreal Engine. Aspiring developers, artists, designers, gamers, journalists, content creators and storytellers will graduate with high-demand virtual production skills, giving them a competitive advantage in today’s job market.

Along with the LED Volume Wall donation, BrandStar will also provide a Streaming, Screening, and Idea Lab at Lynn, mentorship and career development opportunities for students.

“We are delighted to have established such a broad collaboration with Lynn University,” said Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar. “By helping to augment the school’s offerings, we are going to fast-track their student’s skills, specifically within the rapidly evolving world of virtual and mixed reality.”

“Students who are looking to dive into the production industry will get a one-of-a-kind opportunity to work with state-of-the-art equipment,” added Andrea Kott, VP, BrandStar Studios, and the individual responsible for the overall studio operations at BrandStar.

Graduates of Lynn’s Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn College of Communication and Design consistently secure prominent positions in the TV, film and production industry. BrandStar’s contributions will help further provide the tools, mentorships and guidance that support students’ learning at Lynn and success after college.

“The partnership with BrandStar is the perfect alliance for us to further innovate our students’ education, with cutting-edge technology and hands-on experience,” said College of Communication and Design Dean Cesar Santalo. “Lynn’s communication and design programs are on the forefront of technology and our connections with well-respected, professional organizations help us prepare our students for an ever-changing industry.”

About BrandStar

BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with nearly 3,400 students from over 100 countries. U.S. News & World Reporthas recognized Lynn for its innovation, international students and value. Lynn’s NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school’s Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. Learn more at lynn.edu.