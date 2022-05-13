Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee’s Remembering & Healing Together Event 

On Sunday, May 15, the Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee will host “Remembering & Healing Together” from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Centennial Park & Amphitheater (120 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free, family-friendly event will provide the community with an opportunity to begin the healing process by honoring the memory of those lost to Covid-19. The City of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department and Boynton Beach Police Department Honor Guards will kick off the event, and City of Boynton Beach Commissioner Woodrow L. Hay (District II) will emcee the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

PARTICIPATING MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCE ORGANIZATIONS

• 211 PBC Crisis Line

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Palm Beach County (NAMI)

• South County Mental Health

• Palm Beach County Youth Services

• Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee

• Boynton Beach Faith Based CDC

• Genesis Community Health

• Pathways to Prosperity

• Total Body Fitness with Rosa

COME HUNGRY!

The following food trucks will be on-site:

• Hot Dog King: Classic, Cheese, Chili Hot Dogs, Italian Sausage, Chips, Soda, Water, Gatorade, Yoo-hoo

• Kona Ice: Shaved Icey Treat

ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES

• Write a message to lost loved ones and attach to the Memorial Tree

• Participate in painting a memorial mural

ENTERTAINMENT

• Downtown Delray Drum Circle

• St. John’s Youth Dancers

• DJ

FREE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

• Hula Hoop to Your Heart’s Content

• Build with Giant LEGOS

• Play Connect Four

• Decorate a peat pot and plant flower seeds with the Boynton Beach City Library

• Climb on a Fire Truck

• Visit with Therapy Dogs, including the City of Boynton Beach Police Department’s very own

ROAD CLOSURES ( F or the safety of attendees and vendors.)

E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)

PARKING

Free parking is available at the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).

Ride Share is encouraged. #GoGreenBoynton

ADA

An ASL Interpreter will be proivded

For additional accommodations under the ADA: call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION

boynton-beach.org/healing