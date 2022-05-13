Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee’s Remembering & Healing Together Event
On Sunday, May 15, the Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee will host “Remembering & Healing Together” from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Centennial Park & Amphitheater (120 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. This free, family-friendly event will provide the community with an opportunity to begin the healing process by honoring the memory of those lost to Covid-19. The City of Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department and Boynton Beach Police Department Honor Guards will kick off the event, and City of Boynton Beach Commissioner Woodrow L. Hay (District II) will emcee the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
PARTICIPATING MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCE ORGANIZATIONS
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Palm Beach County (NAMI)
• Palm Beach County Youth Services
• Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee
• Boynton Beach Faith Based CDC
• Total Body Fitness with Rosa
COME HUNGRY!
The following food trucks will be on-site:
• Hot Dog King: Classic, Cheese, Chili Hot Dogs, Italian Sausage, Chips, Soda, Water, Gatorade, Yoo-hoo
• Kona Ice: Shaved Icey Treat
ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES
• Write a message to lost loved ones and attach to the Memorial Tree
• Participate in painting a memorial mural
ENTERTAINMENT
• St. John’s Youth Dancers
• DJ
FREE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES
• Hula Hoop to Your Heart’s Content
• Build with Giant LEGOS
• Play Connect Four
• Decorate a peat pot and plant flower seeds with the Boynton Beach City Library
• Climb on a Fire Truck
• Visit with Therapy Dogs, including the City of Boynton Beach Police Department’s very own
ROAD CLOSURES (For the safety of attendees and vendors.)
E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)
SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (9:00 am – 6:00 pm)
PARKING
Free parking is available at the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).
Ride Share is encouraged. #GoGreenBoynton
ADA
An ASL Interpreter will be proivded
For additional accommodations under the ADA: call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or email [email protected].
FOR MORE INFORMATION