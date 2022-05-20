Boynton Beach Invites Children to Spin for Safety￼

Boca Raton, FL – In recognition of Bike Safety Month (May), the City of Boynton Beach Recreation & Parks Department has teamed up with the Boynton Beach Police Department to offer children (ages 6-12) a Spinning for Safety event on Saturday, May 21 (9 am – 11 am) at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd).

Participants will learn the importance of utilizing hand signals when turning, wearing a protective helmet and the rules of the road. They will also have the opportunity to navigate a bicycle skills course, which will help to develop the habit of using brakes when coming to a stop.

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and furnish their own bicycles and helmets to participate. A limited number of helmets will be available for children who don’t have one. Pre-registration is encouraged, especially for those children who would like to reserve a helmet. Day of registration opens at 8:30 am. Soft drinks will be provided for all participants.

For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711 or email [email protected].

For more information, visit boynton-beach.org/spinning-safety or email [email protected].