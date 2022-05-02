Boynton Beach Hosting Free ‘First Friday @ 5 Concert’
On May 6 at Downtown Amphitheater
Boca Raton, FL – On Friday, May 6, the City of Boynton Beach will feature THE HOLIDAZED at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. The Holidazed is a local South Florida band featuring progressive, heart pounding reggae/rock with a modern technological inspiration. This free, family-friendly event will take place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.) beginning at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
COME HUNGRY!
The following food trucks will be on-site:
• Just Eatz: Cheese Steaks, Cheeseburgers, Veggie Burger, Spicy Chicken Wrap, Chicken Wings, Nuggets and Tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries
• Troy’s Barbeque: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Dinners, Collard Greens, Mac and Cheese, Baked Beans, Peas and Rice, Yams, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Cake, Pie, Banana Pudding
• Fin’s Kitchen: Tacos, Quesadillas, Conch Fritters, Turkey, Plantains, Griot, Fries, Rice, Flavored Lemonades
• Chicago Me Up: Chicago and Classic Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Sausage Sandwiches, Bowls, Pizza Puffs, Corn Dogs, Fries, Italian Ice
• Moop Pops: Gelato and Popsicles
• Potions in Motion: Bar Service
FREE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES
• Plant Zinnia seeds with the Boynton Beach Garden Club
• Perfect your golf swing with The Links at Boynton Beach
• Design a slap bracelet with the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum
• Upcycle paper rolls into bird feeders
ROAD CLOSURES (For the safety of attendees and vendors.)
E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm)
SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm)
PARKING
Free parking is available at the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).
Ride Share is encouraged. #GoGreenBoynton
ADA ACCOMMODATIONS
An ASL Interpreter will be provided.
For additional accommodations under the ADA: call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or email [email protected].
FOR MORE INFORMATION
QUESTIONS?
Call 561-742-6034 or email [email protected].