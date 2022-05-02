Boynton Beach Hosting Free ‘First Friday @ 5 Concert’

On May 6 at Downtown Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL – On Friday, May 6, the City of Boynton Beach will feature THE HOLIDAZED at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. The Holidazed is a local South Florida band featuring progressive, heart pounding reggae/rock with a modern technological inspiration. This free, family-friendly event will take place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.) beginning at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

COME HUNGRY!

The following food trucks will be on-site:

• Just Eatz: Cheese Steaks, Cheeseburgers, Veggie Burger, Spicy Chicken Wrap, Chicken Wings, Nuggets and Tenders, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries

• Troy’s Barbeque: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Dinners, Collard Greens, Mac and Cheese, Baked Beans, Peas and Rice, Yams, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Cake, Pie, Banana Pudding

• Fin’s Kitchen: Tacos, Quesadillas, Conch Fritters, Turkey, Plantains, Griot, Fries, Rice, Flavored Lemonades

• Chicago Me Up: Chicago and Classic Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Sausage Sandwiches, Bowls, Pizza Puffs, Corn Dogs, Fries, Italian Ice

• Moop Pops: Gelato and Popsicles

• Potions in Motion: Bar Service

FREE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

• Plant Zinnia seeds with the Boynton Beach Garden Club

• Perfect your golf swing with The Links at Boynton Beach

• Design a slap bracelet with the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum

• Upcycle paper rolls into bird feeders

ROAD CLOSURES ( F or the safety of attendees and vendors.)

E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (From 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

PARKING

Free parking is available at the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).

Ride Share is encouraged. #GoGreenBoynton

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS

An ASL Interpreter will be provided.

For additional accommodations under the ADA: call 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711, or email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION

boynton-beach.org/concerts

QUESTIONS?

Call 561-742-6034 or email [email protected].