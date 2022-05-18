Boynton Beach City Library Wins Library of the Year Award

Boca Raton, FL – The Boynton Beach City Library (BBCL) has been named the 2022 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association (FLA), a statewide organization that promotes excellence in Florida libraries. The honor recognizes BBCL and its staff for meeting the needs of the community and creating innovative programs during a year of inevitable change.

Services provided by the Library are not restricted by location, language, or income level. The Library strives to meet their patrons where they are needed most; whether that meant providing virtual programming during the Covid-19 pandemic or creating free resources to kickstart local entrepreneurs. Library staff took a year of inevitable change and transformed it into a challenge to be the library their community needs. City Library amenities include modern technologies, a Creative Edge Studio makerspace, increased support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, revamped marketing, and a new Friends Bookstore.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our professional peers and to be reassured that our Library is providing innovative and life-changing programming to the citizens of Boynton Beach,” said Library Director Craig Clark. “We have a talented and creative team here at the Boynton Beach City Library, and I am very proud of them.”

To sign up for a library card, or to learn more about additional library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.