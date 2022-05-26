Boynton Arts Holding Photo Contest for National Parks and Recreation Month

Boca Raton, FL – BoyntonArts is proud to announce a photo contest in honor of National Park and Recreation Month. Anyone with digital photos that showcase City of Boynton Beach parks or the community enjoying them, is encouraged to submit their photos online at photocontest.boyntonarts.com by Sunday, June 12 at 4:30 pm.

During July, the National Recreation and Park Association recognizes the power of parks and recreation and the professionals who build strong, vibrant and resilient communities. The City’s Recreation & Parks Department is comprised of 32 parks and ten recreational facilities that offer a variety of programs year-round for those of all ages and abilities. Submitted photos must have been taken within the last three years at a Boynton Beach park, Recreation Center, the Links Golf Course, or Oceanfront Park Beach and can be entered into one of five categories:

Gatherings

Sports

Events

Nature

People

“When considering which photos to enter, we are asking the community to think along the lines of a toddler’s first visit to the beach, a winning touchdown pass at a Boynton Bulldogs game, or simply a butterfly fluttering through the air at the Town Square playgrounds,” remarked Glenn Weiss, the City’s Public Art Manager. “We are seeking a wide breadth of photos that represent the City’s parks and natural areas alongside the varied and wonderful experiences occurring within.”

The community will have the opportunity to “like” their favorite photo on the BoyntonArts Facebook page from June 1 to July 22. The photo with the most “likes” in each category will be announced on Saturday, July 23; each category will have the chance to win a $50 gift card.

The National Parks & Recreation Month Photo Exhibition at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center will be open to the public from July 1 to July 30. Hours of operation are Mon. – Fri. 10 am – 8 pm and Sat. 9 am – 1 pm. Admission is free.

About Boynton Arts

BoyntonArts is the new 2022 brand for the Public Art Program of the City of Boynton Beach. BoyntonArts produces the Kinetic Biennial and manages for the Boynton Mural Program and Exhibitions in the Arts & Cultural Center – all with a priority of inclusion and cultural diversity. The Art Advisory Board develops the BoyntonArts programs and approves public art by private owners for Art in Public Places.