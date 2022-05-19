Boca West Country Club’s Executive Chef Roger Brock Invited Guest Chef for Boca Bacchanal Vintner Dinner

Roger Brock, Executive Chef,, Adam Mayti, Restaurant Chef , Jeff Terentieff, Executive Sous Chef

Boca Raton, FL – Executive Chef Roger Brock of Boca West Country Club was the featured chef at one of five intimate Vintner Dinners as part of Boca Bacchanal, benefiting the Boca Raton Historical Society & Schmidt Family Museum. The dinners took place in private homes around the city on the evening of Friday, May 6.

Chef Brock was paired with St. Francis Winery & Vineyards – Katie Madigan and served dinner to an intimate gathering of 40 guests at the home of Irina and Francis Feeney on Silver Palm Drive in Boca Raton. Chef Brock has served as the Executive Chef of Boca West Country Club since 2005 where he oversees seven dining venues and manages a staff of 120.

“BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,” says Mary Csar, Executive Director.

“I was delighted to support this community cause, share the amazing cuisine from Boca West Country Club at the Feeney’s beautiful home, and to partner with Katie Madigan of St Francis Vineyards,” said Chef Brock. “It was truly a special evening and one-of-a-kind experience.”

Chef Brock’s menu and wine pairing featured:

HAWAIIAN AHI TUNA TARTARE

CARMELIZED RICE CAKE, CHARRED MANGO, LEMONGRASS GINGER CURRY

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc

ROASTED BEET CARPACCIO

CANDIED WALNUT, COMPRESSED PEAR, MUSTARD CAVIAR, 25 YEAR BALSAMIC

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Wild Oak Vineyard Chardonnay

MOULARD DUCK & FARROW ARANCINI

WILD MUSHROOM FRICASEE, BLACKBERRY GASTRIQUE

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Reserve Merlot

WAGYU BEEF SHORTRIB

TRUFFLED CELERY ROOT PUREE, THUMBALINA CARROT, PICKLED SHALLOT

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

24 KT VALRHONA CHOCOLATE TERRINE

RASPBERRY CREMEAUX

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum ClubsÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.