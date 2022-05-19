Boca West Children’s Foundation Expanding Board of Directors with Beth Schlager and Stu Steckler

Beth Schlager

Stu Steckle

Boca Raton, FL – Beth Schlager of Palm Beach and Stu Steckler of Boca Raton have been appointed to the Boca West Children’s Foundation Board of Directors. Boca West Children’s Foundation funds projects to assist children and their families in need in the area through its support of more than 30 local charities.

“We have a very dynamic and committed Board of Directors and we are thrilled to welcome Beth and Stu to join us in our mission to serve the kids in Palm Beach County,” said Richard Zenker, Chairman of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Both of these individuals are committed to improving the community and they both have significant business and volunteer experience to bring to the board. We are looking forward to the energy and insight they offer.”

About Beth Schlager

Since retiring from the field of commercial real estate lending to raise her family, Beth has been an active volunteer focusing primarily on women’s and children’s well-being, education, and healthcare. While raising her four children she served as a longtime board member and president of the Weston Community Children’s Organization, chair of the parent’s council at her children’s school and numerous committees. Beth has a deep and long connection to Jewish Family and Children’s Services, serving as a board member as well as a Visiting Mom. Beth also serves as a Seventh-Generation board member of City Year Boston, an organization that places young volunteers in the Boston School System to support teachers and help combat truancy in early education. She also sat on the President’s Council of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In addition, Beth is the co-founder of Cube Art Boston, a small business dedicated to supporting the Boston Arts ecosystem via studio tours and art advisory services.



Most recently Beth has officially become a seasonal Palm Beach, Florida resident and excited to devote her energy and experience to improve the lives of underserved children and their families in Palm Beach County. She is married to Eric, a real estate executive (and avid cyclist) and the proud mother to four millennial children and fur baby, Augie.

About Stu Steckler

Retired since 2012, Stu was a managing director of D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. and oversaw the D. E. Shaw group’s finance and operations activities as the firm’s Chief Administrative Officer, operating from the firm’s New York headquarters. He joined the firm in 1989 and was a member of the executive committee of D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P., and D. E. Shaw & Co., L.L.C., in which capacity he jointly supervised the D. E. Shaw group’s worldwide asset management businesses.

After graduating summa cum laude from Queens College in 1979, he joined the accounting firm of Oppenheim, Appel, Dixon & Co. Mr. Steckler has been a member of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s Capital Committee. He also served as president of the board of trustees of the Saddle River Day School between 2010 and 2013.

Along with his wife, Mr. Steckler established a charitable foundation in 2009 that has supported dozens of charities, including Boca West Children’s Foundation, and is looking forward to focusing more of his personal time going forward as a member of the Board. He resides with his wife in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $15 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information