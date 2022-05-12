Boca Helping Hands Provides Access to No-Cost Mental Healthcare and Primary Care for Uninsured Individuals

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has partnered with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and Genesis Community Health to help provide underserved individuals with access to healthcare services.

Through its healthcare voucher program, BHH funds the cost of providing uninsured individuals access to free primary medical, dental and behavioral care at FAU’s two nurse-led clinics in West Palm Beach and Genesis Community Health’s clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach.

May, National Mental Health Awareness Month, was started to advocate for improvements in our national mental healthcare system as well as to raise awareness and combat the stigma associated with mental health issues. Unfortunately, the effects of COVID-19 on mental health are still being felt in more ways than one. Nearly 2 in 5 adults struggled with mental health issues in 2020, compared to about 1 in 5 before the pandemic. In recent years, because of the pandemic, the stresses of social isolation, and transitions back to school and work have resulted in depression and anxiety becoming much more common.

“Mental health can be a critical component of an individual’s overall health, particularly among the clients we serve,” said Greg Hazle, BHH Executive Director. “BHH is privileged to be able to partner with the FAU Community Health Center and Genesis Community Health to extend access to affordable healthcare to communities from Boca Raton to as far north as West Palm Beach.”

“The Florida Atlantic University Northwest Community Health Alliance clinics provide integrative mental health services to those with limited access to quality care,” said Dr. Karethy Edwards, CEO/Executive Director of FAU/NCHA Community Health Center. “Our partnership with Boca Helping Hands enables us to treat more local residents with physical, mental and chronic illnesses.”

In 2021, Boca Helping Hands distributed approximately 950 vouchers to receive healthcare and behavioral care services at partner locations. For assistance with healthcare services, please visit https://nursing.fau.edu/outreach/fau-community-health-center/index.php or call 561-803-8880 to receive a voucher and make an appointment with the FAU Community Health Centers in West Palm Beach. Alternatively, visit one of the four BHH distribution sites to receive a voucher to redeem at Genesis Community Health clinics located in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. For more information on hours and locations to receive a voucher, please visit https://bocahelpinghands.org/GenesisHealthcare.