Boca Beat, 05/19

05/19
- Palm Beach State College will receive $700,000 in federal funds to expand and enhance its clinical training lab for students in the Respiratory Care Associate in Science degree program. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who was responsible for getting the funding in the 2022 fiscal year budget recently signed by President Joe Biden, made a formal announcement at a press conference April 13 in the Lewis Center on the Palm Beach Gardens campus.
- Lynn University announced Dr. Gareth Fowles ’99, ’01 will become vice president for enrollment and university advancement. Prior to his appointment, Fowles served as vice president for enrollment management.
- Florida Atlantic University received an estate pledge of $28 million from John and Ann Wood to support scholarships for students enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine. This is the largest scholarship gift in FAU’s history and the largest known scholarship gift to a Florida public university’s medical school.
- The prestigious American Heritage Schools’ Palm Beach Campus Mock Trial Team was named State Champions of the 2022 Florida High School Mock Trial Competition. Madison Smith, a junior at American Heritage Schools, also earned the prestigious Top Attorney award.
- Lynn University recently hosted its annual Academic and Creative Excellence (ACE) Reception, which celebrates faculty and staff who have published, performed or presented at conferences throughout the past academic year.
- Courtney Jones, DMA, assistant professor of trumpet and artistic director of jazz at Florida Atlantic University, recently made history when he played with the Gateways Orchestra in its debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The Gateways Orchestra performance was the first time in history that an all African-descended orchestra was invited to play the iconic venue.
- Nine-year-old Julia and seven-year-old Daphne Edgarde of Boca Raton, students at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, started piano lessons three years ago after attending The Symphonia’s ‘Meet the Orchestra’ program, which invites families to attend a rehearsal and ‘instrument petting zoo,’ allowing the kids to interact with the musicians and the instruments they play. The experience left an indelible impression on the girls.
- Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran approved Florida’s initial adoption list for mathematics instructional materials properly aligned to Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.) Standards.
- The Fuller Center – founded over 50 years ago – has been primarily known as a childcare center, but it is so much more. In addition to quality early childhood education and after-school/out-of-school programming, they now offer mentoring and on-the-job training for parents and adults.
- The creative drawings from four-year-olds are being brought to life as part of the Fuller Center’s partnership with Budsies. Last week, volunteers from Boca West Children’s Foundation visited the Fuller Center pre-K students for an afternoon of creativity and fun, during which the children created drawings of themselves or an imaginary animal. Some children chose to have a picture taken of themselves and the Budsies doll will come back looking like the child (Selfie).
- The Cane Institute for Advanced Technologies at A.D. Henderson University School (ADHUS) and FAU High School SECME teams recently took home top awards in the online 2022 SECME National Competition.
- Executive Chef Roger Brock of Boca West Country Club was the featured chef at one of five intimate Vintner Dinners as part of Boca Bacchanal, benefiting the Boca Raton Historical Society & Schmidt Family Museum. The dinners took place in private homes around the city on the evening of Friday, May 6.
- The prestigious American Heritage Schools, ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM according to Niche – the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families – is proud to announce its recent STEM accomplishments including No. 1 at the State Science and Engineering Fair, No. 1 and No. 2 private school in math at the Florida Association of Mu Alpha Theta (FAMAT) statewide math competition, and event champions at the FIRST Robotics Regional Competition in Las Vegas.
