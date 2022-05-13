Boca Beat, 05/13
- Tarruck Wheeler, a Palm Beach State College Dr. Floyd F. Koch Honors College graduate, is among only 50 selected nationwide to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s prestigious Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
- The City of Boynton Beach, Path to College and Career Source Palm Beach County have partnered to co-host the Turn the Tables Career & Internship Expo on Wednesday, May 11 (2:30 pm – 5:30 pm) at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.) in Downtown Boynton. Light refreshments will be provided.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has partnered with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and Genesis Community Health to help provide underserved individuals with access to healthcare services.
- Palm Beach State College celebrated the five-year anniversary of its Loxahatchee Groves campus with a small outdoor reception and updates on enrollment, community partnerships and expansion plans.
- Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, hosted key industry representatives from the travel and tourism community to celebrate Travel Rally Day at the golf entertainment venue, Drive Shack on Friday, May 6, 2022, in West Palm Beach. At this year’s event, Equestrian Sport Productions was awarded the 30th Providencia Award, and the DTPB Partner of the Year Awards recognized The Boca Raton in the accommodations category, as well as Pura Vida Divers in the non-accommodations category.
- Retired Boca Raton resident Ken Rosenberg, and his wife Maggie, have made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their generous gift is helping to propel the Campaign closer to its $250 million goal with more than $229 million raised thus far.
- On Mother’s Day weekend, 30 ADT volunteers helped single mom Kendra Wilson get closer to moving into her new three-bedroom house in Boynton Beach, Florida.
- Kaufman Lynn Construction, one of the largest builders in the southeastern United States, has named a seasoned operations and project management expert to its leadership team. Ben Baffer has returned to the firm as Senior Vice President.
- The Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association (FAUAA) hosted its annual Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni ceremony and reception recently. The event brought together alumni to celebrate the accomplishments of their most outstanding peers. Alumni from eight of FAU’s colleges were honored for their career accomplishments, and Seth L. Siegel, B.S. ’96, a graduate of the College of Business was introduced as the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee.
- MHCommercial Real Estate Fund II (“MHCREFII”), a discretionary real estate private equity fund formed by Dung Lam, Neil E. Merin and Jordan Paul, has closed on the purchase of Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton for $45,925,000 ($267/SF) in a joint venture partnership with an institutional real estate fund based out of New York. Yamato Office Center is a 171,724-square-foot office complex comprising two Class-A office buildings located at 999 and 1001 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, Florida.
- When Michelle Puerta dual enrolled at Palm Beach State College in June 2020, the summer after her high school sophomore year, the pandemic crushed her plans to take classes on campus but not her goal to earn an Associate in Arts degree. “It was not easy, but I still pushed myself,” said Puerta, who will graduate from PBSC and Wellington High School this month. “I would have liked to go in person, but at that time the pandemic was bad. It was all online. I kept on taking courses online because I do have a heavy schedule. I just could not go in person.”
