Boca Beat, 05/06

- The producers of Comedy on the Green return to Mizner Park with Comedy Off the Green, an indoor summer series, set for Saturday, May 21 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Mizner Multicultural Center, 201 W. Plaza Real.
- The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton “Service Above Self” Grant Fund is the granting arm of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton that allows community organizations within the Boca Raton service area to apply for grants up to $5,000 to assist in funding their programs and initiatives. Proceeds raised from the Boca Raton Mayors Ball fund these grants.
- Over 80 philanthropists, scientists and community leaders gathered at the Palm Beach, FL, home of Palm Health Foundation trustee and philanthropy committee chair Frances Fisher on April 13, 2022, for a fascinating “Brain Health Innovation” cocktail reception.
- On Sunday, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 5pm, Music at St. Paul’s concludes its 33rd season with a concert by the Delray String Quartet. Titled “Romantic Power and Poetry,” the program includes Luigi Boccherini’s Piano Quintet in E minor, Op. 56, No. 1: Hugo Wolf”s Italian Serenade; Alexander Glazunov’s Quartet in D minor, Op. 70 ; Giacomo Puccini’s I Crisantemi; and Robert Schumann’s Quartet in F major, Op. 41, No. 2.
- Florida Atlantic University ranked second in Florida in the College Consensus “2022 Best Value Colleges and Universities” and ranked No. 24 out of 100 overall. College Consensus combines respected college ranking systems produced by U.S. News, Wall Street Journal and Forbes, among others, with the averaged ratings of thousands of student reviews. The list examined the colleges and universities with the lowest full-time, out-of-state tuition rates.
- From age 6 to 15, Palm Beach State College student Tierra “Tee” Lamore suffered physical and mental abuse in Florida’s foster care system. Now, she has made it her mission to help improve what she calls a broken system as a statewide board delegate in Florida Youth SHINE’s (FYS) Palm Beach Chapter, a youth-led foster advocacy group.
- Shortly after the passage of CS/CS/HB 741, “Net Metering” by the Florida Legislature, Sierra Club Florida sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting he veto the bill. Yesterday, Governor DeSantis vetoed the anti-solar bill.
- The Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce the installation of Little Free Libraries in three City of Boca Raton parks. Funded by the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, the Little Free Libraries can be found in J. Patrick Lynch Golden Fig Park, Boca Isles Park, and Sand Pine Park. Friends Board President Tracy Wasserman notes, “We are glad to partner with the Boca Raton Public Library on this project and hope the public sharing of books will inspire readers of all ages.”
- Over 1,000 walkers and runners pledged to create a future of No More Victims® during Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)’s 11th Annual UKG Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash Fort Lauderdale 5K brought to you by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County on Sunday, April 24. The event raised more than $250,000 to benefit MADD Broward & Palm Beach’s community education, victim support services and youth programs, provided at no cost. Participants gathered for the in-person race at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale.
- On Friday, May 6, the City of Boynton Beach will feature THE HOLIDAZED at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. The Holidazed is a local South Florida band featuring progressive, heart pounding reggae/rock with a modern technological inspiration. This free, family-friendly event will take place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.) beginning at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
