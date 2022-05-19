Published On: Thu, May 19th, 2022

Atlantic Aviation Announces New $40 Million Upgrade  Program, 40-Year Lease At Boca Raton Airport 

New Infrastructure to Support Local Economic Development 

Boca Raton, FL – Atlantic Aviation, one of the leading networks of fixed-based  operators in North America, today announced it has signed a new 40-year master lease  agreement at the Boca Raton Airport. This lease agreement features a $40 million commitment  from Atlantic Aviation to upgrade, enhance, and expand existing airport infrastructure over the  next 7 years.  

“Atlantic Aviation is committed to Boca Raton for the long-haul and we’re proud to be  participating in the city’s efforts to stimulate further economic development and attract new business,” said Tim Bannon, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic. “Our continued presence,  coupled with these new facilities, will provide best in class service to visitors and everyone who  proudly calls Boca Raton ‘home.’” 

Atlantic Aviation’s planned infrastructure upgrades at Boca Raton airport include: • Addition of approximately 52,000 square feet of new hangar space and 12,000 square  feet of new shop and/or office space 

• Milling and paving approximately 710,000 square feet of existing ramp space  • Addition of approximately 50,000 square feet of new ramp space 

• Renovation of the Executive Terminal Office Space 

• Rehabilitation of the vehicle parking areas  

• Construction of a new 90,000-gallon fuel farm  

These projects will vastly improve Atlantic’s existing ramp and hangar capacity and expand its  approximately 41-acre campus to accommodate Boca Raton’s growing demand for private air 

travel. Operations at Atlantic Aviation’s Boca Raton location have more tripled since the  beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.  

“We are proud to be working with our municipal partners at the Boca Raton Airport Authority  and the City of Boca Raton to continue delivering quality service for the area’s expanding  residential and business communities,” said Joe Therrien, Atlantic Aviation’s General  Manager at Boca Raton Airport. 

“We at the Boca Raton Airport Authority are proud of our strong partnership with Atlantic  Aviation – a partnership that started when they first landed at Boca Raton Airport in 2014,” said  Clara Bennett, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Airport Authority. “With this new  lease agreement, Atlantic has committed to a substantial modernization of their facilities in Boca  Raton, allowing them to provide even better service to the flying public. We are honored to  continue our relationship with Atlantic Aviation well into the future.” 

About Atlantic Aviation 

Atlantic Aviation operates one of the leading networks of fixed base operators in North America,  providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector. With FBOs across 30  states, Atlantic Aviation provides a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight  support services, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, de icing, and ramp space. To learn more visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/. 

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It