Atlantic Aviation Announces New $40 Million Upgrade  Program, 40-Year Lease At Boca Raton Airport 

New Infrastructure to Support Local Economic Development

Boca Raton, FL – Atlantic Aviation, one of the leading networks of fixed-based operators in North America, today announced it has signed a new 40-year master lease agreement at the Boca Raton Airport. This lease agreement features a $40 million commitment from Atlantic Aviation to upgrade, enhance, and expand existing airport infrastructure over the next 7 years.

“Atlantic Aviation is committed to Boca Raton for the long-haul and we’re proud to be participating in the city’s efforts to stimulate further economic development and attract new business,” said Tim Bannon, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic. “Our continued presence, coupled with these new facilities, will provide best in class service to visitors and everyone who proudly calls Boca Raton ‘home.’”

Atlantic Aviation’s planned infrastructure upgrades at Boca Raton airport include: • Addition of approximately 52,000 square feet of new hangar space and 12,000 square feet of new shop and/or office space

• Milling and paving approximately 710,000 square feet of existing ramp space • Addition of approximately 50,000 square feet of new ramp space

• Renovation of the Executive Terminal Office Space

• Rehabilitation of the vehicle parking areas

• Construction of a new 90,000-gallon fuel farm

These projects will vastly improve Atlantic’s existing ramp and hangar capacity and expand its approximately 41-acre campus to accommodate Boca Raton’s growing demand for private air

travel. Operations at Atlantic Aviation’s Boca Raton location have more tripled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

“We are proud to be working with our municipal partners at the Boca Raton Airport Authority and the City of Boca Raton to continue delivering quality service for the area’s expanding residential and business communities,” said Joe Therrien, Atlantic Aviation’s General Manager at Boca Raton Airport.

“We at the Boca Raton Airport Authority are proud of our strong partnership with Atlantic Aviation – a partnership that started when they first landed at Boca Raton Airport in 2014,” said Clara Bennett, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Airport Authority. “With this new lease agreement, Atlantic has committed to a substantial modernization of their facilities in Boca Raton, allowing them to provide even better service to the flying public. We are honored to continue our relationship with Atlantic Aviation well into the future.”

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation operates one of the leading networks of fixed base operators in North America, providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector. With FBOs across 30 states, Atlantic Aviation provides a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support services, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, de icing, and ramp space. To learn more visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/.