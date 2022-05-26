Actor Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K., according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement announcing the charges Thursday.

She added, “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

The first accuser contends he was sexually assaulted by Spacey twice in London in March 2005. A second accuser said Spacey assaulted him in August 2008, and a third claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The fourth charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent allegedly took place in London in August 2008 to the same person accusing Spacey of sexual assault that month.