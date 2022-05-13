Actor Fred Ward Passes Away￼

Actor Fred Ward has died, according to his publicist, Ron Hofmann.

Ward, who brought gentlemanly gruffness to films that included The Right Stuff, Henry and June and The Player died Sunday, May 8 at the age of 79. No cause of death was given, according to NPR.

A former boxer, lumberjack and short-order cook who served in the U.S. Air Force, Ward went to acting school and got his start when he moved to Rome as a young man and worked as a mime, then a voice-over actor. That led to a few appearances in TV productions by Italian neorealist pioneer Roberto Rossellini. Ward made his U.S. movie debut as a convict alongside Clint Eastwood in Escape from Alcatraz in 1979.

Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward and his son Django Ward.