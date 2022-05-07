$150,000 Raised at Footloose & Cancer Free 2022

Amateur Dancers Step Up to Support The Pap Corps

Boca Raton, FL – The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research is proud to announce they raise $150,000 for cancer research at Footloose & Cancer Free 2022, Sharon Goodhart Presenting Sponsor. Four hundred guests enjoyed a dazzling afternoon of entertainment at The Opal Grand Resort in Delray Beach. The lovely luncheon featured an amateur dance competition by Pap Corps members. Joel and Trina Schwartz from the Valencia Pointe chapter took the top prize in fundraising, while Patti and Mike Golub from the Palm Isles chapter took home the top dancing trophy! Proceeds from the event support groundbreaking research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only NCI-designated cancer center in South Florida.

“We are so proud of all of our dance competitors,” said event co-chair Beverly Berkowitz. “They all brought their A-game and put on a terrific show for our guests. This event had been postponed four times due to COVID, but our dancers remained steadfast in their commitment to fundraise and learn their dance routines.”

To prepare for dance competition, the amateur couples took dance lessons at The Delray Ballroom and were judged at the event by an esteemed panel including Marilynn Wick, Shari Upbin and Angela Manfredi.

“We are so grateful to our dance couples who inspired our audience to give even more during the event,” said Nancy Levinsohn, event co-chair. “Each dancer shared such moving and inspiring stories about their reasons for participating, often leaving the audience visibly affected. Their stories beautifully reflected our mission to support the next survivor.”

Special thanks to the event’s sponsors including Sharon Goodhart Travel Agency, Joel and Linda Moses, David Barry Designs, Jane Lozano, Parelle Electric, Friedman Elder Law, PNC Bank, Raymond James, Dr. Heidi Schaeffer, The Wrobel Family Foundation, The Wechsler Foundation, The Wawa Foundation, Bauman Medical, Cruise Planners, PNC Bank, Philip and Paula Karp, Debra Saunders, Stacey Shinder, Shelter Palms Foundation, Susan & Ed Dinter, Alan & Nancy Levinsohn, Brian & Beverly Berkowitz, The Delray Ballroom and media sponsors Boca Magazine and Legends Radio 100.3 FM.

About The Pap Corps:

Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary ‘Pap’ test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support research for all types of cancers.