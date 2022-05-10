10 Things People Say When They Find Out You’re from Boca Raton

By: Megan Shea

Boca Raton is a city known for its luxurious image and accompanying stereotypes. As locals, maybe it’s time we clear the air.

1. “You must go to the beach everyday.”

This one may not be far from the truth for some of us, but out-of- towners tend to assume that’s just about all there is to do here. We aren’t all bleached-blonde and tanned beach bums.

2. “Is your family from New York/New Jersey/every other Northeastern state?”

This is one’s a classic. We must all have our origins from snowbirds, right? I’m going to pretend I’m not complete evidence to support this stereotype.

3. “But isn’t it all old people?”

Contrary to the popular belief, Boca isn’t completely comprised of retirement homes. That’s not to say there’s no truth to this one, though. Our 65-and-older crowd makes up over 20% of the population, but its not all bingo night and shuffleboard here.

4. “Everyone there is Jewish, right?”

We’ve all heard this one before. Roughly 20% of Boca’s population also happens to be Jewish. We may have the show “Seinfield” to blame for this image. In the show, Jerry Seinfield’s parents live in a retirement community called Del Boca Vista.

5. “All the drivers there are awful!”

Okay, so this one is pretty accurate. Florida drivers are ranked the sixth worst in the nation. With all those snowbirds, maybe driving skills just don’t cross the state line with them. I mean, who really uses rear view mirrors? I95 is the perfect place for a leisurely cruise. Speed limits are more of a suggestion, anyway.

6.”Is your family, like, rich?”

In a city put on the map for being overly extravagant, it’s likely you’ve heard this one. Boca is ranked number ninety-two on a list of the 100 wealthiest cities compiled from data collected from the IRS. Even dubbed “the Beverly Hills of Florida,” Boca Raton truly is a playground for the wealthy in many respects. However, some fail to consider that not all of us live on A1A in a mansion with 11 bathrooms and a home theater.

7. “How often do you go to Disney World?”

Because if you’re not at the beach, you definitely must be at the next best thing.

8. “Shopping must be your form of exercise there.”

This one tends to follow the “you must be wealthy” stereotype. Town Center Mall, Mizner Park, and Royal Palm Plaza are your metaphorical gym.

9. “You know nothing about the cold.”

When it hits 75 degrees and the entire city of Boca bundles up in scarves and Uggs, it becomes increasingly difficult to refute this one. There’s a certain air of panic when we can’t wear flip-flops. Do you even remember the last time you wore that one article of winter clothing you own? Me neither.

10. “Do you, like, go to Miami on the weekends?”

It’s time to dispel the common belief that Miami and Boca Raton are somehow closely situated on the map. The majority of us don’t simply spend the weekend in South Beach, or go to University of Miami for that matter. To answer the follow up question: Most of us haven’t seen a Miami Heat player around town, either.

