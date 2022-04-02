YOU CAN’T FIRE ME, COACH. I QUIT!

Was Will Smith’s resigning from the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences same his saying, ‘You can’t fire me, I quit?’

Or like a kid stomping off the playing field after a fly ball smacks him in the face?

The actor said he had “betrayed” the Academy’s trust with “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” conduct when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Methinks he saw what’s coming and decided to beat the Academy to the punch, or in this case, the slap he’s undoubtably expecting.

And I’m hearing that while Rock’s still processing, he’s considering adding to his act more slapstick. (ouch) Please forgive that bad joke! It was shocking, painful and inexcusable!

But isn’t this whole thing kind of like a slapstick comedy?

The question now is what’s going to be the Academy’s punch line as right now it’s looking a wee weak and indecisive, while Will and Chris are cashing in on that famous slap still reverberating worldwide.

Wish Will would slap me. Make me Slaphappy. I’d even turn the other cheek.

A former actor himself and now an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.