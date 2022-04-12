WIN A TRIP TO ISRAEL OUTFIT HADASSAH HOSPITAL’S PEDIATRIC BAY!

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – It’s not too late for Florida residents to purchase prize drawing tickets to win a flight to Israel ($2500 value) plus a 3-night stay at Jerusalem’s Inbal Hotel. Prizes are generously sponsored by Alembika and Boca Express Travel. Prize drawing tickets are $100 per ticket. Tickets are still available for purchase until May 2, 2022. 100% of proceeds go to Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem’s Pediatric Bay Project. You are welcome to donate any amount.

Please click on this link to purchase prize drawing tickets:

https://events.hadassah.org/HelpingHands

Earlier this month, Hadassah supporters flocked to trunk show fundraisers around the state featuring the beautiful clothes of Israel’s international fashion designer Hagar Alembik. 10% of every Alembika sale on trunk show days was donated to Hadassah. Hadassah’s Helping Hands effort continues with a free Zoom program on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:00pm. The prize drawing winner will be announced during the program. Alembika’s New York office will be outfitting Hadassah women in their spring 2022 fashions. Discover why our models feel more empowered through Hadassah as they share their thoughts.

You can register for the May 4 Helping Hands Zoom program by clicking on this link:

https://events.hadassah.org/HelpingHands

Questions, contact Hadassah Florida 1-877-949-1818 or [email protected]

To follow Alembika visit https://alembika.com/, https://www.instagram.com/alembika_us

or email us at [email protected]

Hadassah Florida has 45,000 members throughout the state and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.