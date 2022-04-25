Why It’s Time to Switch from Cloud Native to Cloud Nimble Solutions

For the modern enterprise, a cloud transformation is no longer an option; it is instead turning into an imperative today. The rise of remote work during Covid has accelerated cloud transformation. Organizations have found the numerous benefits of using the cloud to make bold digital bets at minimum cost and risk and faster innovation while scaling on demand. The modern enterprise is now software-driven, cloud-enabled, and virtual. Leading enterprises are now relying more on multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies. These strategies enable enterprises to promote more flexible data management, avoid the business risks of vendor lock-in, stay best-in-class, and speed innovation.

According to the survey, 81% of all businesses have a multi-cloud strategy already laid out or in the works. However, it has now become evident that cloud-native DevOps was just the start for companies to run scalable and agile operations in the cloud and hybrid environments. It is now time for forward-looking DevOps engineers to pursue cloud nimble solutions. This article will guide you about why it is not enough for operations to be cloud-native and why cloud nimble solutions are better than cloud-native solutions for today’s enterprises.

Cloud-Native Is no Longer Enough

Modern enterprises need greater agility for their virtual operations through divestment from a single provider to hybrid and multi-cloud computing strategies. Following are the reasons why cloud-native solutions fall short on fulfilling the demands of enterprises today:

Inconsistent Operating Model

There can often be substantial functional differences between an application’s SaaS offering and its self-managed version. As a result, the versions don’t have fully equivalent capabilities, which can be a significant obstacle to maintaining a consistent operating model.

Different Teams Have Different Needs

Most businesses consist of various teams and diverse programming languages. One cloud would seldom fit in such organizations. One cloud provider’s services and platforms may suit one developer group, while another’s needs may be better met by a different cloud. Those teams, however, must share data across the organization with operational consistency.

Security Obstacles

It can be challenging to maintain a consistent security posture throughout a software development lifecycle when operating with a diverse ecosystem of cloud-based platforms, tools, and services, each with its own set of protections.

Cloud Integration Challenges

Interoperating between cloud providers, whether as part of a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy, comes with its own set of challenges. Complex cloud infrastructures are prone to malicious exploitation because of governance and compliance rules, and security standards.

Why Switch to Cloud Nimble?

Cloud Nimble solutions provide operationally consistent platforms that give you the freedom to choose and spread critical workloads across multiple public and private domains. Enterprises today need cloud nimble to enable operating consistency and complete flexibility across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments. A cloud nimble enterprise can better adapt to change while maintaining balance and speed. Here are some of the major reasons why it is crucial to switch to cloud nimble:

Best-in-Class Services

Cloud Nimble allows you to choose the best-fit cloud providers for different phases of the SDLC or to meet the demands of a diverse set of teams, all while keeping packages and binary governance within a single circle of trust.

Consistent Security

It empowers organizations to maintain the high-quality protection of their software supply chain across multiple cloud domains. You can operate with consistent reporting, monitoring, and remediation of compliance scanning and vulnerabilities across all cloud environments.

Choice and Transparency

Using a cloud nimble solution provides you the freedom to host a platform account on any one or more major cloud providers. In addition, you can ensure data proximity to the cloud ecosystem tools being used by your teams.

Same Set of Features Everywhere

Whether a platform is deployed as SaaS, self-managed on private servers on-prem, or in public cloud clusters will have the same market-leading feature set that enables DevOps success. This allows an organization to operate its software development lifecycle with a consistent operating model across all execution environments.

Scalability

You can take advantage of employing the scalability of the cloud for dynamic workloads alongside keeping sensitive workloads within your secure data center to meet regulatory and security requirements.

Conclusion

Nimble Cloud Solutions enable flexibility and operating consistency without any trade-offs across cloud, hybrid and on-prem environments. With a consistent security posture and best-in-class operating model, you can innovate faster, maximize flexibility and vendor choice, and optimize your capital expenditure mix. In addition, it allows you to allocate different workloads to the lowest-cost provider, match clouds to best-in-class services for given tasks, and or shift workloads for load balancing on demand.