Voting Now Open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

More than 300 dogs competing to be a semi-finalist in this year’s Hero Dog Awards, including Dusty the Service Dog (Boca Raton), Luna the Therapy Dog (Tequesta), Zeo the Service Dog (North Palm Beach), Oscar the Therapy Dog (Coral Springs), and Cobra the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog (Miami)

Boca Raton, FL – American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has announced that the first round of voting is open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards Now it’s up to the public to decide which three dogs of more than 300 nominees will move on as semi-finalists in each of the seven categories of this year’s competition.

“Whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or locating missing persons, dogs do so much to improve and even save our lives every day,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “The Hero Dog Awards is our way of celebrating the power of the human-animal bond, which has been a core part of our organization’s mission for 145 years. We hope you will join us in recognizing our nation’s furry heroes.”

Dog lovers across the country are invited to visit herodogawards.org and vote once per day for their favorite contender in each of the seven categories. After the first round of voting ends on May 18, 21 semi-finalists (the top three in each category) will move on to the second round of voting.

The seven categories for 2022 are: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs, Military Dogs, Therapy Dogs, Service Dogs, Shelter Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs and Guide/Hearing Dogs. This fall, the top dog in each category will appear at the star-studded Hero Dog Awards gala on November 11 in Palm Beach, Florida and one of the seven will be named the 2022 American Hero Dog – the most prestigious honor a canine can receive.

Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

1st Round Voting: April 5 – May 18

April 5 – May 18 2nd Round Voting: June 2 – July 22

June 2 – July 22 3rd Round Voting: August 5 – September 13

August 5 – September 13 Hero Dog Awards Gala: November 11, 2022

All rounds open and close at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Learn more about the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, including complete contest rules, by visiting herodogawards.org

For information on sponsorship opportunities, email Laura Wright at [email protected] or call (800) 227-4645.

